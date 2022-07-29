Bryan Station raising the bar after 10-win season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The culture has shifted at Bryan Station High School with back-to-back ten-win seasons under head coach Phillip Hawkins.

“You know these kids have some experience now and feel good about what they’ve learned in two seasons, and certainly they’ve figured out how to win games,” said Hawkins.

“It feels great to know that we’ve done that and changed the program and the past, but I think this year we’re just looking to try to end up in Kroger Field and win at Kroger Field,” said safety Damin Green. “Not really looking at the past or anything, but looking at the future.”

The future looks bright for the Defenders, with more than one hundred kids out for football this fall.

“That’s been our biggest challenge, is how do you manage one hundred kids,” said Hawkins. “We’ve had good numbers, but now we’re getting into the big 6-A team numbers.”

Those numbers include many of the talented contributors from last season, which raises the bar of expectations.

“Our expectations are to play in week 15,” said Hawkins. “That’s where the bar is now for this program.”

Bryan Station will be tested with back-to-back-to-back games against Douglass, Boyle County, and Scott County.

“Probably back then, teams were thinking of it’s just Bryan Station, but now we’re able to compete with teams like Boyle County, I feel like,” said defensive back Isaiah Watts. “It’s just going to make us better. That’s what we want. We want the competition. We’re not ducking.”

“The reality is, for us to be the program we want to be, we’ve got to put our kids in front of those high-quality teams and teach them how to compete at that level,” said Hawkins. “It’s time to raise the bar on every single thing we do, and that is part of it.”

