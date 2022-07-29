Family identifies one of the victims killed by flooding in Clay County

Family members tell WYMT Walter Hinkle was one of two victims killed in the flooding in Clay...
Family members tell WYMT Walter Hinkle was one of two victims killed in the flooding in Clay County.(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 7-29-22 Update: We now know the name of one of the people killed in the flooding in Clay County.

Family members tell us Walter Hinkle, 73, of Bullskin, died during the natural disaster.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed a second death in Clay County during a Friday morning news conference.

Original story:

Officials confirmed a man was killed in Clay County due to flash flooding on Thursday.

The death happened in the Oneida community.

Three deaths are now confirmed in Eastern Kentucky. One person was killed in Perry County and one person was killed in Knott County.

We will update this story when more information is released.

