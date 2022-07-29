Fmr. UK quarterback, Eastern Ky. native Tim Couch encouraging people to help

Former UK quarterback and Eastern Kentucky native Tim Couch says it's devastating to see the...
Former UK quarterback and Eastern Kentucky native Tim Couch says it’s devastating to see the images of the damaging flood.(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former UK quarterback and Eastern Kentucky native Tim Couch says it’s devastating to see the images of the damaging flood.

Couch says his family in Letcher and Leslie counties are safe.

He says being born and raised in Eastern Kentucky, it hits home to see families devastated by the flood. He says he wants to help in any way he can.

“Unbelievable. Just like everyone else you see that and it just breaks your heart when you see people doing whatever they have to do to survive,” said Couch. “They’re up on top of roofs just trying to do anything they possibly can to take care of their children and families and get them out of harm’s way.”

Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

Couch is encouraging people to get involved in relief efforts or donate if they can.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

