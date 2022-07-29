Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little dry time before more rounds of rain

Flooding possible
Flooding possible
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll finally get dry weather for a couple of days.

We need an extended dry period but I don’t think we get that in the immediate future. Even though today looks mainly dry, some isolated heavy showers or storms could develop. The ground is already extremely saturated so it wouldn’t take very much to get us back in a bad spot.

Rounds of steady rain will be back by Sunday. Some of that looks like it will be on the heavy side and leads us right back into flood tracking mode. This setup has more of a flooding look. Several different rounds of rain will roll over the soaked grounds again and again. We should all be on alert for more flooding as the rains settle in for a few days. Sunday through Tuesday look to be the wettest days.

Take care of each other!

