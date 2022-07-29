Kentucky Newsmakers 7/31: WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey; Scott Co. Superintendent Billy Parker

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey and Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker.

The death toll from the historic and horrible flooding in eastern Kentucky is climbing, along with the reality of the damage and the long road to recovery for the region.

Chris Bailey was watching the storms and warning viewers about the disaster as historic rains hit the mountains. Chris is a native of eastern Kentucky and knows the challenges of the terrain and the resilience of people there. He joins us to discuss the significance of the flooding.

School bells are about to ring across the bluegrass state and leaders are busy getting campuses ready for the new year ahead. Schools also face personnel shortages as many are looking for teachers, bus drivers, counselors, nutritional workers and others.

Security issues are on the minds of many following school shootings and of course rising COVID numbers are forcing some other decisions.

Billy Parker is superintendent of the fast-growing Scott County school system. He’s held other leadership positions, including assistant superintendent and principal of schools in Richmond and Frankfort. But Scott County is home for Parker, in fact, he’s a 1996 graduate of Scott County High School.

