KY 15 closing in Breathitt Co. as floodwaters near crest of Panbowl Dam

The closure is at milepoint 17.7 within the city limits of Jackson, between Lakeside Drive and the KY 15/KY 30 intersection.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials said KY 15 will be closed beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday as a precaution as floodwaters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River approach the top of Panbowl Dam.

The closure is at milepoint 17.7 within the city limits of Jackson, between Lakeside Drive and the KY 15/KY 30 intersection.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel will be at the site to monitor the situation overnight. Emergency response vehicles will be allowed to travel through the closure unless water from the river starts flowing across the embankment. Once the river crests, KYTC will assess the situation and reopen the road when it is safe.

KYTC in the meantime, any traffic from central Kentucky bound for Hazard should use alternate routes such as I-75 and the Hal Rogers Parkway through London and Manchester, or the Mountain Parkway, KY 114, US 23, and KY 80 through Prestonsburg.

Due to high water, KY 15 is also closed south of Jackson in Breathitt County at Lost Creek, near the KY 476 intersection.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

