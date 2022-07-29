Many ARH employees lost everything in flood, some unaccounted for

(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have lost everything, many including their homes.

They also say 30 employees are unaccounted for. They’re hoping this is just because communication is down and they can’t get in touch.

ARH is collecting donations to send down to Perry County to help their employees and families they serve. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

You can click here to find out other ways to donate.

