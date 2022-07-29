Officer adopts dog after rescuing animal from hot car: ‘Never neglected again’

Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last...
Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last month.(New York Police Department 19th Precinct)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - An officer in New York has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car in Manhattan last month.

According to the New York Police Department 19th Precinct, Officer Maharaj adopted the dog this week after she helped rescue it on June 18.

Authorities said concerned residents saw the dog locked in the car that day and called 911. Arriving officers reported they broke a window and were able to get the animal out of the vehicle.

According to the NYPD, the dog was in distress and locked in the hot car for more than two hours.

On Wednesday, police shared the rescued dog would “not be neglected again” because Officer Maharaj adopted him.

New York police also thanked the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for caring for the animal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
Building floating in flood waters near Hindman, Ky.
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear confirms 8 deaths in devastating eastern Ky. flooding
We’re told 21-year-old Joshua Poore from California is charged with three counts of murder.
Wrong-way driver in deadly Laurel County crash charged
Investigators said the shooting happened on Victoria Way off Man o War just before 8 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting; victim identified
The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle...
Surveillance video, 911 calls released from deadly I-75 crash

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden comfort principal Mandy Gutierrez as...
Principal of Texas school where shooting happened reinstated
Republicans and Democrats battled it out on the baseball field Thursday night.
A Washington curve ball: Democrats and Republicans unite in annual charity baseball game
Hundreds of families have lost their homes to the flash floods in eastern Kentucky.
Donations already pouring in for Perry County flood victims
FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his...
Los Angeles police officer’s training death ruled accidental