Man seriously hurt in overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Lexington.

Police say a man was shot around 11:30 p.m. at Man O War place off of Waller Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still working to determine what led up to that shooting.

If you have any information you are asked to call the police.

