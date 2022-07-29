Police asking for help identifying man who can’t remember who he is

Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he cannot remember who he is.(Maryland State Police)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) – Police in Maryland are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who can’t remember who he is.

Maryland State Police said the unidentified man was found last Friday night walking alone along a Baltimore County highway. He required medical attention and told authorities that he could not remember his name, contact information or family.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, but state police say he is still unable to remember his identity.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Douglas Forrester at douglas.forrester@maryland.gov or 410-780-2706.

Police did not release further details as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building floating in flood waters near Hindman, Ky.
WKYT team coverage of the devastating eastern Ky. flooding
Investigators said the shooting happened on Victoria Way off Man o War just before 8 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting; victim identified
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in eastern Ky. town
We’re told 21-year-old Joshua Poore from California is charged with three counts of murder.
Wrong-way driver in deadly Laurel County crash charged

Latest News

Inflation and rising interest rates are impacting Americans’ everyday lives.
Inflation and wage information suggests US prices will keep climbing
Deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Nicole Fox, 41, and London...
Officials search for pair accused of stripping woman at gunpoint, stealing her car
Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says
Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith addresses Oscars slap again, apologizing to Chris Rock
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power following flooding, strong storms