President Joe Biden approves federal disaster declaration for EKY flooding

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - In a release from the White House, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Kentucky following the flash flooding that hit the eastern part of the Commonwealth.

He ordered federal aid to help support local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the aftermath of the flooding.

The release from the White House said the federal funding will be available in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe.

