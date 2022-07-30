ARH hosts flood relief drive in Lexington, some employees unaccounted for

If you'd like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they're being...
If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare is collecting donations to send down to Perry County to help their employees and families they serve.

If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.

You can click here to find out other ways to donate.

Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have lost everything, many including their homes.

They also say 30 employees are unaccounted for. They’re hoping this is just because communication is down and they can’t get in touch.

