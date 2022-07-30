Gov. Beshear visits with recovering Floyd Co. deputy

Governor Andy Beshear stopped to visit recovering Deputy Darrin Lawson in the hospital this week.
Governor Andy Beshear stopped to visit recovering Deputy Darrin Lawson in the hospital this week.(Source: Madison Nunnery/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear stopped to visit recovering Deputy Darrin Lawson in the hospital on Thursday.

Lawson was shot in the deadly ambush in Allen almost three weeks ago.

MORE:

Lawson’s fiancé, Madyson Nunnery, shared a picture of of him and Beshear, and said how thankful they are for the governor’s support.

“He truly recognizes and appreciates the sacrifice that Darrin and all other law enforcement in our community have made,” Nunnery said in a Facebook post.

She said all Lawson can do is think of home, and has been calling everyone he can from the hospital to help people suffering from devastating floods in eastern Kentucky.

