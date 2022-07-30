Officers search for armed man inside busy Arizona shopping mall

Tempe police say no one was injured.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) - Police are searching for a man they say he pointed a gun at people and then ran into the Arizona Mills Mall on Friday evening.

Officers say the man got into a fight with others and pulled out the gun. He then ran inside the mall before police arrived.

It’s unknown if the man fired shots inside or outside the mall. Officers are currently clearing the mall, trying to find the man. Tempe police say no one was injured.

A woman says her family was in the food court eating when they heard shots. “We’re sitting in the booth and we hear boom, boom, boom! And we see people just running in droves out the door. They said, ‘Somebody’s been shot. Run, get out,’” she said.

Video from the Arizona’s Family news chopper showed more than 10 police cars surrounding one entrance of the mall. Shoppers were also gathered outside around portions of the mall, while some opted to leave.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

