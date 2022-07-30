President Joe Biden adds individual disaster assistance for EKY counties

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022.(Timothy D. Easley | AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - President Biden has added individual assistance to the major disaster declaration issued for several Eastern Kentucky counties on Friday, July 29.

Those living in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, or Perry Counties that have been impacted by flooding can call 1 (800) 621-FEMA (3362) or visit https://disasterassistance.gov

