President Joe Biden adds individual disaster assistance for EKY counties

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - President Biden has added individual assistance to the major disaster declaration issued for several Eastern Kentucky counties on Friday, July 29.

I’m taking more action to help the families being displaced and lives lost due to the flooding in Kentucky.



Today, I added Individual Assistance to the Major Disaster declaration I approved to expedite support to flooding survivors. pic.twitter.com/6G1oXDDIFn — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

Those living in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, or Perry Counties that have been impacted by flooding can call 1 (800) 621-FEMA (3362) or visit https://disasterassistance.gov

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.