President Joe Biden adds individual disaster assistance for EKY counties
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - President Biden has added individual assistance to the major disaster declaration issued for several Eastern Kentucky counties on Friday, July 29.
Those living in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, or Perry Counties that have been impacted by flooding can call 1 (800) 621-FEMA (3362) or visit https://disasterassistance.gov
