Scott County is motivated following 6-6 season

The Cardinals are taking positives from last season and building on them
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County has traditionally been a powerhouse in central Kentucky, but last year’s 6-6 record fell below the Cardinal’s expectations.

“Just got to do better,” said center Daniel Daff. “We can’t let it happen again. It’s the first time in 20 years we ever went five hundred. Can’t let it happen again.”

“We just don’t want another season like that,” said defensive end Jasante Harmon. “This school is usually a great positive school. What was that the first time in 20 years we went six and six. We just got to look back on it and reflect. We can’t let it hang on us.”

Scott County relies heavily on the running game in its wing-t offense and will need to replace its top three rushers from last season. But it takes more than good running backs to be successful.

“You know you’ve got to have lineman. You’ve got to have a defense. You’ve got to have a kicker. You’ve got to have all those things to have a good football team,” said head coach Jim McKee. “We have our quarterback back, and it makes you feel good. We know Andrew’s going to be our quarterback. He started every game as a freshman. So that puts us a little ahead too.”

McKee had never started a freshman at quarterback, and despite the positives, there were some growing pains for Andrew Hickey.

“Last year, he could get away with well he’s a freshman,” said McKee. “Well, he’s not a freshman now. So he needs to play like a sophomore.”

So how do the Cardinals put a 500 record behind them? They build on it.

“The school has won two state championships in its history,” said McKee. “Well, the other 52 seasons haven’t all been disappointments. We did a lot of good things last year. We set our own standard in that when this football team gets to November, we need to be hungry, as healthy as possible, and playing the best football that we can.”

