Ally Blake’s Forecast | Continuing the flood threat

Sunday Evening Forecast
FastCast sunday pm
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday evening everyone! We are continuing our First Alert Weather Day with a continued flood threat in already vulnerable areas. Folks this week’s weather isn’t looking great.

Let’s start off with what is going on right now. Temps are in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Showers are continuing to train over southern Kentucky dropping very heavy rainfall. Some flash flood warnings may develop into the evening and overnight hours. Tomorrow we continue this flooding threat again. Not an all-out washout, but some areas will see these slow-moving storms again. Temps rise to the low to mid-80s. The Strom Prediction Center has put us in central Kentucky under a level 2/5 risk for severe weather. The main threats include damaging winds and heavy rainfall. On Tuesday the shower and storm potential becomes more hit and miss. Wednesday looks hot and humid and mostly dry. Unfortunately, the rest of the week and weekend feature rain and humid air. Hopefully, the weather pattern can get itself together, but for now, we help our neighbors as much as we can through this difficult time.

I hope you all stay safe and have a better week!

