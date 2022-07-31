Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years.
FILE - Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red"...
FILE - Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red" Auerbach after scoring his 10,000th point in the NBA game against the Baltimore Bullets in Boston Garden on Dec. 12, 1964. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/Bill Chaplis, file)(Bill Chaplis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday.

The statement did not give the cause of death, but Russell was not well enough to present the NBA Finals MVP trophy in June due to a long illness.

Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. His last two were as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport. Russell was a Hall of Famer, five-time MVP and 12-time All-Star. He won with defense and rebounding and waged battles with Wilt Chamberlain.

Russell also marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr. and stood with boxer Muhammad Ali when he refused military induction.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll continues to rise; Beshear gives update
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in eastern Ky. town
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

Latest News

Frankfort opens the season at Paris.
Frankfort entering new era under head coach Ethan Atchley
Madison Central opens the season August 19 vs. LCA.
Madison Central looking to build on historic turnaround
Cardinals have traditionally been a powerhouse in central Kentucky
Scott County is motivated following 6-6 season
head coach Phillip Hawkins enters third season with the program
Bryan Station raising the bar after 10-win season