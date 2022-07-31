FEMA offers assistance to residents of five counties impacted by flooding

Residents of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties, who have been impacted by...
Residents of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties, who have been impacted by severe flooding, can apply for FEMA disaster assistance.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties, who have been impacted by severe flooding, can apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Homeowners and renters in those counties can apply for FEMA assistance online, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Here is what you need to have:

• A current phone number where you can be contacted

• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

• Your Social Security number

• A general list of damage and losses

• Banking information if you choose direct deposit

• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in eastern Ky. town
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll continues to rise; Beshear gives update
Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in...
TEAM COVERAGE: Flooding death toll continues to rise; Gov. Beshear says 4 children among dead
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

Latest News

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Shane Smith tracks another flood threat
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Shane Smith tracks another flood threat
Police lights
Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Knott County flood victims
Knott County organizes shelters for flood victims