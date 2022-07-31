FEMA offers assistance to residents of five counties impacted by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties, who have been impacted by severe flooding, can apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Homeowners and renters in those counties can apply for FEMA assistance online, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Here is what you need to have:

• A current phone number where you can be contacted

• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

• Your Social Security number

• A general list of damage and losses

• Banking information if you choose direct deposit

• If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.