Frankfort entering new era under head coach Ethan Atchley

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in nearly two decades, the Frankfort Panthers are under new leadership.

Former LCA coach Ethan Atchley takes over and is ready to resurrect a highly successful philosophy he used while at LCA...No Huddle No Mercy!

The man behind the wheel of the offense is the senior Sam Davis. The skinny slinger can let it fly and he has plenty of athletes, but everything is still a learning process.

There has always been one major factor which can take its toll, especially later in the season. Frankfort has a limited roster.

The Panthers went 7-5 in Craig Foley’s final season in 2021. Frankfort opens the 2022 season at Paris on August 19.

