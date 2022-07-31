Knott County organizes shelters for flood victims

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County was one of the many areas that were hit hard, but the community is coming together stronger in the aftermath of the storm.

People in the area who have helped set up shelter say It has been a hard couple of days for the people in the county and it might be an even harder road to recovery.

“There are people out here who’ve lost everything, their homes are demolished, their cars are gone, and it’s just to me, I feel like, I wish I could give more to these people than I am right now,” said Rylee Dyer, who is working at one of the Perry County shelters. “I’ve looked at everybody and I just told them, at this point all we can really do is put a smile on and just keep going. There’s no point in stopping where we are now. You just got to keep going.”

At the Knott County Sportsplex they have set up a shelter with food, clothes, and other essentials. The shelter said many people have come in and out with tears in their eyes, but hope in their minds.

10 minutes down the road from the Knott County Sportsplex, there is another place that is offering a helping hand. The Hindman settlement school was hit hard just like everyone else, but they still opened their doors to help.

“First priority was making sure people were safe, getting them off to wherever they live,” said Will Anderson, who is helping at the Hindman Settlement School. “It’s actually really amazing to see how people are willing to give and willing to help their community. I think that’s the best thing about working for an organization like that, is seeing the way people respond.”

Anderson said they have a hundred beds, and plenty of supplies, their community is resilient and they hope to help as many of them as possible.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.