Madison Central looking to build on historic turnaround

The Indians went from winning one game to ten games with a trip to the state semifinals in 2021.
Madison Central opens the season August 19 vs. LCA.
Madison Central opens the season August 19 vs. LCA.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The greatest one season turnaround in the history of Madison Central occurred in 2021. The Indians went from winning one game to ten games with a trip to the state semifinals.

Head Coach Mike Holcomb’s teams have traditionally been known as teams which throw the ball everywhere. Last season, the Indians relied heavily on a run game which racked up nearly 3,400 yards. That should change some this season.

Madison Central’s all-everything athlete Brady Hensley was two yards shy of 2,000 offensive yards and 34 total touchdowns. The junior star is not alone on offense.

Holcomb’s players know you shouldn’t forget about a defense which recovered 16 fumbles, recorded 16 sacks, grabbed 16 INT, with 65.5 tackles for loss.

The Indians did the unthinkable a year ago but now they won’t sneak up on anybody in 2022.

They open the season in the Roy Kidd Bowl against Lexington Christian Academy on August 19.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in eastern Ky. town
Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in...
TEAM COVERAGE: Flooding death toll continues to rise; Gov. Beshear says 4 children among dead
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked
Building floating in flood waters near Hindman, Ky.
WKYT team coverage of the devastating eastern Ky. flooding
The closure is at milepoint 17.7 within the city limits of Jackson, between Lakeside Drive and...
KY 15 closing in Breathitt Co. as floodwaters near crest of Panbowl Dam

Latest News

Cardinals have traditionally been a powerhouse in central Kentucky
Scott County is motivated following 6-6 season
head coach Phillip Hawkins enters third season with the program
Bryan Station raising the bar after 10-win season
Kentucky defensive back Jalen Geiger (34) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college...
Jalen Geiger named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list
One offense, West Jessamine returns its leading passer, rusher and reciever from last season.
West Jessamine hoping to build on last season’s success