Madison Central looking to build on historic turnaround

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The greatest one season turnaround in the history of Madison Central occurred in 2021. The Indians went from winning one game to ten games with a trip to the state semifinals.

Head Coach Mike Holcomb’s teams have traditionally been known as teams which throw the ball everywhere. Last season, the Indians relied heavily on a run game which racked up nearly 3,400 yards. That should change some this season.

Madison Central’s all-everything athlete Brady Hensley was two yards shy of 2,000 offensive yards and 34 total touchdowns. The junior star is not alone on offense.

Holcomb’s players know you shouldn’t forget about a defense which recovered 16 fumbles, recorded 16 sacks, grabbed 16 INT, with 65.5 tackles for loss.

The Indians did the unthinkable a year ago but now they won’t sneak up on anybody in 2022.

They open the season in the Roy Kidd Bowl against Lexington Christian Academy on August 19.

