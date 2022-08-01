$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky.

While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket matched five of the white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball to win the game’s second prize.

The $1,000,000 Mega Millions winning ticket was sold at Q Zone 3, located at 2169 Lexington Road in Richmond. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers for the July 29, 2022 drawing are 13-36-45-57-67 and Mega Ball 14.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.

The winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

