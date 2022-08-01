Authorities cracking down on looting in Eastern Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Authorities in areas hit by devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky are cracking down on looting.

The Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says he has requested and received 25 National Guard Units to be deployed to Perry County. He says the units will be used to support security and safety in communities that are vulnerable to looting.

“If you’re trying to take advantage of people in this situation, we’re going to find you we’re going to hunt you down we’re going to lock you up,” said Sheriff Engle. “We’re going to put you to jail and let the criminal justice and our prosecutors will not have mercy on anyone taking advantage of people.”

Letcher County also has a curfew from midnight to six in the morning. Breathitt County’s curfew is from ten at night to seven in the morning.

In Knott County, Hindman Mayor Tracy Neice announced a new curfew in the city limits of Hindman on Sunday night. The curfew will start at sunset and end at sunrise.

According to the mayor, multiple law enforcement agencies have been notified of the curfew.

“This is not a step that we wanted to take, but excessive looting has forced us to take any step that could prevent crime and protect your property,” a Facebook post read.

Neice said anyone caught looting or trespassing will be arrested.

“If you are taking advantage of people in their time of need, you are sick. You will not hurt my people. You just won’t,” the mayor added.

New drone video obtained by WKYT shows the aftermath of the flooding in Hindman:

