Biden to speak on operation against al-Qaida in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday,...
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was set to address the nation Monday following what the White House says was a “successful” counterterrorism operation on an al-Qaida target in Afghanistan over the weekend.

The White House said there were no civilian casualties.

Biden planned to speak from the balcony off the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

