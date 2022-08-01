Car collector’s home heavily damaged in Ky. flooding; collection survives

Estill Click collects old cars. They were on higher ground and survived the flood.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Knott County are picking up and cleaning up after historic flooding ravaged the county, claiming the lives of at least 16 people, including four children.

Their work was put off several times by additional rainfall. People say it’s bad, but they say they will get through it.

Residents of Frogtown Road in Hindman say they never expected to ever see anything like this flood. One man says he’s been told it’s a thousand-year flood. Regardless of how often, it will take a lot of time to recover from it.

Estill Click collects old cars. They were on higher ground and survived the flood. However, everything inside his home and just outside - didn’t.

For 50 years, the creek near his home was never a threat, until last week. He and his wife estimate it will take $50,000 to replace all that was lost.

“All we can do is clean up the best we can, and get enough stuff to survive on,” he said.

People say, as far as they know, no one was hurt and there was no loss of life in the Frogtown Road area.

