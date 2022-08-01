Child, 2, dies in hot car in Kansas, sheriff says

The county sheriff said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.
The county sheriff said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.(Pixabay)
By Chris Fisher and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – A 2-year-old child was found unresponsive in a car in Kansas on Sunday afternoon, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders rushed the toddler to the hospital where the child was pronounced dead, WIBW reported.

Circumstances surrounding the child’s death have not been released, but Sheriff Chris Wells said evidence suggests the death may have been heat-related.

Wells said authorities do not believe the child was left in the car.

The child’s official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Police lights
Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll continues to rise; Beshear gives update
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in eastern Ky. town
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
White House decries China rhetoric over Pelosi Taiwan visit
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Brittney Griner’s trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say
A new study has found a link between a diet high in ultra-processed foods and the rate of...
Ultra-processed foods linked with cognitive decline, study says