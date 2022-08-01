Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Severe Threat and More Flooding

fawd
fawd(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track the potential for strong to severe storms across the Commonwealth as we begin the month of August. This week can’t even compare to last week in terms of the amount of rain, but we are still tracking a pattern skewing above normal for rainfall.

Let’s begin with today then roll forward.

Scattered showers and storms will be noted during the day, but our focus turns toward a complex of storms developing and working in from the northwest late today. This may turn into a damaging wind maker for some and the Storm Prediction Center has the area outlined in a Marginal to Slight risk for severe weather.

We will also have to keep a close eye on these storms as they can put down a lot of rain in a short amount of time. Needless to say, much of our region can’t hold another drop so the local flash flood threat continues.

We will also need to watch later tonight into Tuesday for some additional clusters of storms to rumble across western and parts of central Kentucky. There’s a chance for some storms to train from northwest to southeast somewhere in these areas.

Wednesday looks like a steam bath of a day with temps in the west reaching 90-95. The wet ground across the rest of the state will hold temps down, but that humidity will be off the charts.

The threat for thunderstorms will then return starting later Thursday and this takes us into the upcoming weekend. More flooding issues will be possible.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Police lights
Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll continues to rise; Beshear gives update
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in eastern Ky. town
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

Latest News

Strong to severe thunderstorms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm chance
It looks like strong storms roll in again
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Good Sunday evening everyone! We are continuing our First Alert Weather Day with a continued...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Continuing the flood threat
Flooding
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Threat Sunday/Monday