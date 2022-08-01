‘Emotionally I’m a wreck:’ Floyd Co. dealing with back-to-back devastating events

After a devastating police shooting killed three officers and a K9, the historic flooding hit...
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a hard month in Floyd County. After a devastating police shooting killed three officers and a K9, the historic flooding hit their community harder than they expected, and they’re doing the best they can to get back on their feet.

Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams has been on the phone all day Monday and said it’s been overwhelming.

“My EM director was one of the gentlemen that got shot in the shooting and lost his eye, so we don’t have an EM director right now to do this, so we’re all wearing five or six different hats,” Williams said.

Even though they don’t have an emergency management director, they set up a shelter for Floyd County. The shelter is open to anyone who needs it, like Keith Frasure and his son.

“It was pretty scary. Because we didn’t know how high or what we were going to get,” Frasure said.

He said he watched the flood water rise faster than he’s ever seen.

“We all usually sit out, there’s a bridge, we all just sit out there around that bridge and watch it. There’s usually 25 to 30 of us who stay around and make sure everyone got out of the houses and stuff like that,” Frasure said.

People from Maytown, Wayland, and Garrett left their homes to come to this community center, not knowing when they’ll be able to return home.

“That’s what’s devastating. I tell people. I can’t drive back up Wayland, I don’t have any more cries in me. I’m hugging and kissing and praying and crying with everybody. Emotionally I’m a wreck,” Williams said.

So far the shelter has about 20 people staying inside, and they’re asking for fans, rakes, shovels and other tools that will help people clean out and transition back into their homes.

Williams told us they’re speaking with FEMA to show them the damage of their community. They hope this will help them get federal assistance.

