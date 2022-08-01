FEMA working with Kentucky flood survivors as devastation continues

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Deadly flooding in Kentucky has authorities scrambling to help. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is on the ground as communities continue to deal with devastation in the eastern part of the state.

FEMA spokesperson Briana Fenton is in Knott County where the administration set up a mobile registration site at the Knott County Sportplex, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. She says this is where people impacted by the devastation can apply for disaster relief. Fenton says the mobile site was crowded on its first day being open, with survivors able to ask questions of FEMA representatives as they seek aid.

Fenton says if survivors have insurance to file claims with their insurers first because FEMA will not duplicate efforts. But for the uninsured, she says people should be prepared to answer questions about the place impacted. She recommends documenting damage. If residents cannot make it to the mobile site, she says they can call 1-800-621-3362, go online to disasterassistance.gov, or by going to the FEMA app on their smartphones.

“It’s amazing to see at these mobile registration centers, there’s donations there, and you can see the resilience of the community coming together to support one another,” said Fenton.

As to whether FEMA will open more mobile registration sites, Fenton says just the one in Knott County for now.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.