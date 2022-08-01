Five Eastern Kentucky counties eligible for FEMA assistance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The areas hit hard by the flood will be doing their best to recover in the upcoming weeks. So far people in five counties can apply for individual assistance from FEMA. The counties included are Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, and Perry.

There are a few things that you will need to have readily available when you apply for FEMA assistance. You will need your phone number, the address you were in at the time of the disaster and your current address. You will also need your social security number, and if you’re using direct deposit, you should have your banking information.

Nate Custer, a spokesperson with FEMA, said they want to start helping on the ground right away with temporary lodging or housing.

“You like to get people pointed in the right direction,” Custer said. ”They’re in a situation where they’re living day to day.”

He said if you have homeowners, renters, or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. If your policy doesn’t cover all the damage, you could be eligible for federal assistance.

“Especially if you’re in a mode of cleaning up, get a photo of just what it looked like at the worst, and save those photos,” he said.

If you have any damages repaired while you wait for assistance, FEMA might be able to reimburse you if you save your receipts. Custer said unlike a hurricane or tornado, this historical flooding came without much warning.

FEMA said you should also be aware of fraud. Flood survivors should be aware that people might try to take money or their personal information. They said that FEMA staff and inspectors carry official identification. FEMA does not charge for disaster assistance.

They said if a FEMA inspector comes to your home and you did not submit an application, let the inspector know because your information could have been used without your knowledge by a scammer.

A FEMA mobile center will be opening in Knott County on August 1st at the Knott County Sportsplex.

