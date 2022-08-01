KSP looking for escaped inmate
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate.
KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday.
He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
State police say Lowe was serving a sentence for manufacturing meth.
Anyone who may have information about the location of Lowe is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.
