KSP looking for escaped inmate

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate.

KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday.

He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

State police say Lowe was serving a sentence for manufacturing meth.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Lowe is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

