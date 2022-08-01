Mobile health clinic helping people affected by flooding in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A mobile health clinic has been set up to help people affected by flooding in Breathitt County.

Juniper Health’s “mobile base camp” is at Marie Roberts Elementary where they are helping those in need.

“We are here to serve. If you’re healthy, we’ll keep you healthy. If you’re sick, we will get you back on your meds before it gets out of control,” said Dr. Derrick Hamilton chief medical officer of Juniper Health.

Hamilton is also from Jackson. He knows that getting medical attention to rural areas at this time is critical.

“It’s important to get up here because some peoples are still, some people’s best way is by foot or by ATV. And to get from here to town is a 10-mile trip,” Hamilton said.

Eastern Kentuckians pride themselves on being self-sufficient, but, in times like this, it’s heartwarming to see not just the state come together but national support.

“It’s just refreshing. To see how we embrace each other but how the outside is coming in to help us,” Hamilton said.

The clinic is taking it day by day with hours and services but they anticipate being there for a little while and will be there until they believe the need is met.

