Mobile health clinic helping people affected by flooding in Breathitt County

Juniper Health’s “mobile base camp” is at Marie Roberts Elementary where they are helping those...
Juniper Health’s “mobile base camp” is at Marie Roberts Elementary where they are helping those in need.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A mobile health clinic has been set up to help people affected by flooding in Breathitt County.

Juniper Health’s “mobile base camp” is at Marie Roberts Elementary where they are helping those in need.

“We are here to serve. If you’re healthy, we’ll keep you healthy. If you’re sick, we will get you back on your meds before it gets out of control,” said Dr. Derrick Hamilton chief medical officer of Juniper Health.

Hamilton is also from Jackson. He knows that getting medical attention to rural areas at this time is critical.

“It’s important to get up here because some peoples are still, some people’s best way is by foot or by ATV. And to get from here to town is a 10-mile trip,” Hamilton said.

Eastern Kentuckians pride themselves on being self-sufficient, but, in times like this, it’s heartwarming to see not just the state come together but national support.

“It’s just refreshing. To see how we embrace each other but how the outside is coming in to help us,” Hamilton said.

The clinic is taking it day by day with hours and services but they anticipate being there for a little while and will be there until they believe the need is met.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Police lights
Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll continues to rise; Beshear gives update
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in eastern Ky. town
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

Latest News

After a devastating police shooting killed three officers and a K9, the historic flooding hit...
‘Emotionally I’m a wreck:’ Floyd Co. dealing with back-to-back devastating events
If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being...
ARH flood relief drive ongoing as some of their employees remain missing
The Hindman Settlement School dates back to the early 1900s as a school for miners’ children....
Historic school in eastern Ky. sustains major damage in flooding
The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation is collecting donations. They’re asking for...
KEDC collecting donations for flood victims