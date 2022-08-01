Shelter open for displaced flood victims in Perry County

East Perry Elem.
East Perry Elem.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Aug. 1, 2022
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers were at East Perry Elementary School collecting, sorting and delivering donations after the deadly floods in eastern Kentucky.

“Some people don’t even have shoes on their feet. They just have the clothes they walked on, or swam across in, however they got out of their homes. Whatever they have on their backs. So they literally need everything,” volunteer Amber Todd said.

People have two ways they can donate at that location. They have a drive thru set up, or they can come inside.

Mayor of western Ky. town ravaged by tornado now jumping in to help flood victims

“We kind of have like the baby stuff on this area, we have wipes. We have the diapers organized. We have formula, we have baby food. We have baby clothes. We have adult clothes. We have kid’s clothes,” volunteer Melissa Vermillion said.

There are also options for people who can’t make it out of their homes.

“World Central Kitchen is here preparing all the hot meals for us and then our volunteers of the community are bringing them out to the hard-hit areas of our community,” volunteer Paula Boggs said.

People in Hazard said the road to rebuilding their communities is going to be a long one. They said they appreciate all of the support and they hope people will stick with them for the long haul.

“30, 60 days from now people are still going to need water. People are still going to need cleaning supplies, so don’t forget about us because this is going to be with us for a long time,” Vermillion said.

You can click here to find more ways to donate.

