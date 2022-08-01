UK men’s basketball to host open practice, telethon for flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team is partnering up with the American Red Cross on Tuesday to host an open practice and telethon for eastern Kentucky flood relief.

Doors to Rupp Arena will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and donations for the Kentucky Flood Relief will be accepted upon entry. All of the proceeds will go to the American Red Cross to benefit Kentuckians impacted by the floods.

The Kentucky Flood Relief telethon will air on WLEX as members of the UK men’s basketball team will take phone calls and donations as well as participate in an open practice.

You can click this link to donate.

Fans attending the open practice should use the High Street entrances with free parking available in the High Street across from Rupp Arena.

Seating is not reserved and will be open on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.