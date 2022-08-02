Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Threat Continues

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some dry weather has moved into the region today and that’s a wonderful thing. This will carry us into Wednesday as temps rise. From there, we get in on another stormy setup.

Wednesday is a steamy day with just isolated showers or storms around. Heat index values will be up there, especially in the west.

The threat for renewed flash flooding will be with us later Thursday through the upcoming weekend as more storms fire up. These storms will have ample amounts of moisture to work with.

From there, we find a cold front trying to work in here early next week. That will also fire up storms.

All told, more heavy rains will be a good bet across our part of the world.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says flooding death toll has risen to at least 37
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in eastern Ky. town
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

Rain chances drop
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain remains scattered
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances decrease
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Tracking A Severe Threat and More Flooding
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Tracking A Severe Threat and More Flooding
Car collector’s home heavily damaged in Ky. flooding; collection survives
WATCH | Car collector’s home heavily damaged in Ky. flooding; collection survives