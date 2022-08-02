Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Threat Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some dry weather has moved into the region today and that’s a wonderful thing. This will carry us into Wednesday as temps rise. From there, we get in on another stormy setup.

Wednesday is a steamy day with just isolated showers or storms around. Heat index values will be up there, especially in the west.

The threat for renewed flash flooding will be with us later Thursday through the upcoming weekend as more storms fire up. These storms will have ample amounts of moisture to work with.

From there, we find a cold front trying to work in here early next week. That will also fire up storms.

All told, more heavy rains will be a good bet across our part of the world.

