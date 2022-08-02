Douglass ready to make another run at a state title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second time in four seasons, the Douglass Broncos came up one win short of a state championship. Last year’s loss to South Warren has this team motivated.

“That’s the second time we lost on two heartbreaking seasons,” said wide receiver Tylon Webb. “We accomplished everything we wanted, got there, and lost. So this year it’s a new little fire. It gives us a new mindset to finish. Also, more leadership so that just made everybody more hungry.”

“Honestly you just work harder,” said safety Ty Bryant. “You know we got there twice in the past four years, and we haven’t been able to get it done. So you just got to come out here and work harder every single day.”

In order for the Broncos to get back, they’ll need to replace some talented players like wide receiver Dane Key, who could be in a starting role for Kentucky as a freshman.

“Obviously we lost a lot of offensive firepower,” said head coach Nathan McPeek. “So we’ve got to kind of re-identify ourselves offensively.”

“We kind of just change our game plan a little bit,” said Bryant. “We got some guys here that are going to step up like Cameron Dunn and Tylon Webb at the receiver position, and I feel like they can get the job done.”

The Broncos could also rely more on the running game.

“You know Ty Bryant is back at safety, but he can run the ball,” said McPeek. “TJ Horton committed to Ball State, and Davaun Hart was our starter last year. So we got some guys who can run the ball back there.”

Under center will be Cole Carpenter, who transferred in from Madison Southern High School.

“It’s obviously a new system for him with a lot more speed than what he is used to, and the defense he’s going against every day is really good,” said McPeek. “We got a lot of division one guys on defense and a lot of experience.”

With several new faces and key returners back, it’s not a rebuild, but a reload at Douglass.

“The only thing we know is to work hard on a daily basis and try to set yourself up to get back there,” said McPeek.

