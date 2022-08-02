Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Clearwood Court, off Larkwood Drive in the Woodhill neighborhood, just after 3 p.m. for a working structure fire.

When they got there, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions from a two-story home.

For the safety of firefighters, fire officials say the incident commander made the decision to call for a second alarm to increase staffing on the scene in order to rotate crews out more frequently in the heat.

The people inside the home were able to get out before firefighters arrived. 

We’re told one firefighter was taken to the hospital in a non-emergency vehicle to get checked out for an injury related to a trip and fall.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

