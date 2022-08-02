Floyd County Schools pushes start date back due to flood damage, recovery efforts

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The back-to-school start date for Floyd County Schools has been pushed back to two weeks due to damaging flooding in the county.

The school board voted Tuesday to alter the academic calendar.

Several schools throughout the county are now being used as a hub, to provide services and resources for community members left struggling without basic necessities after water rose quickly July 26 and wiped-out communities.

Ky Gov. | Flooding deaths increase to 37; toll expected to rise

Another reason for the delayed start date is that several schools throughout the county are currently being used as a hub to provide services and resources for flood victims. School buildings are also being used to feed families.

The Superintendent of Floyd County Schools estimates they have been feeding about 46 to 4800 people per day.

Several school locations have also become central locations to take showers, since some residents still don’t have power or running water.

“I try to be strong every day, but then I cry all the way home in the evenings because you see things. You see the families that you love and care for and you know they have challenges. But together we can do this. We’re here for the long haul. We love this county and we’re going to help our families. It is difficult to see the challenges they have and the worries our children and their family have,” said Floyd County School Superintendent Anna Shepherd.

Gov. Beshear visited three eastern Kentucky counties Tuesday, Pike, Floyd and Breathit.

  • Pike County – Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Emergency Shelter at Shelby Valley Elementary School
  • Floyd County – Floyd County EOC and Emergency Shelter at the Floyd County Community Center
  • Breathitt County – Breathitt County Courthouse

