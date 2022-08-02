Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Solar eruptions are seen in this file video. (Credit: NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - NASA said the sun is getting very active, and that could cause problems here on Earth.

The space agency warned the activity level of the sun has quickly ramped up.

They said the solar cycle is not at its peak, and it is already exceeding expectations.

Scientists expect to see more solar flares and solar eruptions that could impact radio communications, navigation signals and electric power grids on Earth.

The increase in activity also could pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts, impact GPS signals and even create concerns about flight crew and passenger health on airplanes.

NASA predicted that the solar events will continue to increase from now into 2025.

