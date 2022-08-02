Jessamine Co. schools, EMS gathering items to send to flood victims

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County School District and the Jessamine County EMS are gathering items to send to the flood victims of eastern Kentucky.

Each organization is asking for the community’s help with cramming an ambulance or school bus full of cleaning supplies, clothes, and water.

That ambulance is in front of the Nicholasville Walmart.

“Anything you could possible need yourself. Imagine not having it and what you would need the most. That’s what we are trying to accept,” said Lt. April Jenkins with Jessamine County EMS.

Nicholasville residents didn’t hesitate to donate.

“It feels amazing. I was actually going to take it to Goodwill but then I saw a post about this, so to take it and give to someone in need, love it,” donor Leslie Taylor said.

“I wasn’t able to give a lot, but what I can give, I feel good at least being able to do something,” donor Ryan Cook said.

Across town at West Jessamine High School, the Jessamine County School District is trying to cram two buses full of items headed for the Knott County School District.

The Jessamine County School District has adopted the Knott County School District and will assist them in recovery.

“When one Kentuckian is hurting we are all hurting, so our goal is to be a neighbor helping a neighbor,” said Matthew Simpson, the director of transportation with Jessamine County Schools.

One person told us they’ve been through the same thing before, so they’re doing what they can to help.

“My family went through it about 25 years ago in Falmouth Kentucky, flood hit Falmouth. So I know how it is giving stuff back to people,” Vannie McLaughlin said.

Five Jessamine County staff members have relatives in Knott County.

“This is giving us an opportunity to not only help Knott County, but also to help the families of the Jessamine County staff,” Jessamine County Superintendent Matt Moore said.

Donations have been pouring in, as well as money.

The ambulance in Jessamine County leaves for Perry County Wednesday morning, and you can drop off items Tuesday night.

The Jessamine County “cram the bus” will continue Wednesday at West Jessamine High and East Jessamine Middle from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. A total of four buses will head to Knott County on Thursday to drop off the supplies.

