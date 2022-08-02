Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances decrease

Rain remains scattered
Rain remains scattered(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After dealing with days of rain, we are finally drying things out for a little while.

It has been extremely messy over the past week. Those heavy showers & storms kept water over roads with some destroying homes. What we need is an extended dry period. We won’t be completely dry but we will be a whole lot drier than we have been. Everything looks scattered through Thursday. That means many of you will have some dry times coming your way.

The next best rain chance is Friday. A frontal boundary will drive into Kentucky but never make its way through the region. While it is here, showers & storms will become more widespread. This could lead to some more local high water issues.

Take care of each other!

