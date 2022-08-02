Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag

Amber Bowling.
Amber Bowling.(Clay County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced.

Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May.

In December 2018, state police Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister.

An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractural ribs and cranial bleeding.

The sentence was part of a plea agreement for her guilty plea.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says flooding death toll has risen to at least 37
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in eastern Ky. town
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding

Latest News

It’s been a busy Tuesday morning for ARH, they’ve filled two big trucks with donations and they...
ARH sends trucks loaded with supplies to help flood victims; more donations needed
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for...
Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.
Summer Grillin Dave Baker Chad Hedrick Grilled Tequila Steak Pizza
Summer Grillin Dave Baker Chad Hedrick Grilled Tequila Steak Pizza