Ky. native & former UN ambassador pledge to match flood relief donations up to $1.5 million

Joe Craft, a Hazard, Ky. native, and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, will match every dollar we raise for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Cr
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two well-known figures in Kentucky are giving back to the mountains following recent flooding.

Joe Craft, a Hazard, Ky. native, and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, will match every dollar we raise for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund up to $1.5 million.

You can find a link to that organization here.

The couple is well known for their philanthropy efforts. The Crafts donate millions of dollars to organizations that serve those in need.

Joe Craft received an undergraduate degree in accounting in 1972 from the University of Kentucky and then earned a law degree in 1976 from the UK College of Law.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says flooding death toll has risen to at least 37
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in eastern Ky. town
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

The Jessamine County School District and the Jessamine County EMS are gathering items to send...
Jessamine Co. schools, EMS gathering items to send to flood victims
Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Clearwood Court, off Larkwood...
Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Lexington
Now that flood waters are gone, people are returning to their homes assessing the damage....
Samaritan’s Purse helping Breathitt Co. flood victims, in need of volunteers
Joe Craft, a Hazard, Ky. native, and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, will match...
WATCH | Ky. native & former UN ambassador pledge to match flood relief donations up to $1.5 million