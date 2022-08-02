Ky. native & former UN ambassador pledge to match flood relief donations up to $1.5 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two well-known figures in Kentucky are giving back to the mountains following recent flooding.

Joe Craft, a Hazard, Ky. native, and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, will match every dollar we raise for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund up to $1.5 million.

You can find a link to that organization here.

The couple is well known for their philanthropy efforts. The Crafts donate millions of dollars to organizations that serve those in need.

Joe Craft received an undergraduate degree in accounting in 1972 from the University of Kentucky and then earned a law degree in 1976 from the UK College of Law.

