Police find dead body inside car at Lexington car wash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a dead body that was found inside a car wash Monday.

Officers were called to the Red Mile Car Wash at 651 Red Mile Road around 2 p.m.

They say a foul odor was coming from a car in the parking lot.

Police say the decomposition of the body was extensive, but so far, nothing suspicious stands out.

The Fayette County coroner will examine the body more closely.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

