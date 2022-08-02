TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says potentially hundreds still missing after EKY floods

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update Tuesday morning about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky:

In some of the highlights from his 8 a.m. news conference, he mentioned the death toll is still at 37 but he expects to have more “tough news” later in the day. He also said there is no hard number of people still missing. The Governor mentioned on Monday the number could be in the hundreds.

He said more than 1,300 rescues have taken place in the last few days, with one from Fish and Wildlife on Monday.

In one of the bigger announcements, Gov. Beshear mentioned Buckhorn Lake State Park is back open and has power, water and something it typically doesn’t have: Cell service. The Governor thanked AT&T for making that happen. He also mentioned a Starlink base is on-site to help with communication as well. 37 flood victims are staying there currently.

Due to thousands of people still not having power and hot days in the forecast, the Governor announced several cooling centers are now open.

Here is a list:

Breathitt: Breathitt Library, 1024 College Ave., Jackson

Floyd: Floyd Community Center, 7199 KY 80, Langley

Johnson: City of Paintsville Recreation Center, 232 Preston Street, Paintsville

Knott: Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn

Letcher: Letcher County Central High School, 435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg

Perry: Perry County Community Center, 354 Perry Park Road, Hazard

Pike: Valley Elementary School, 162 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville

Wolfe: Senior Citizens Center, 76 Marion Street, Campton

Kentucky State Police has performed more than 1,000 wellness checks to date. Due to a high volume of calls, they’re asking people to only dial 911 if you have an emergency. They provided these numbers for other needs:

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties , contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, or Pike counties , contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Jackson, Owsley, or Lee counties , contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404

If you wish to report a missing loved one in the counties of Wolfe or Morgan counties , contact Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127

If you wish to report a missing loved one in Harlan County, contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131

State parks, schools, churches and community centers across Eastern Kentucky are sheltering Kentuckians displaced by flooding. Click here for a full list and more information on state flood resources.

Beshear says the first travel trailers to help house people arrived in eastern Kentucky Saturday. He said Jenny Wiley State Park in Floyd County is full, but the trailers are there to help increase capacity.

There are 14 emergency shelters open. They are assisting 483 people.

Gov. Beshear says Friday morning President Joe Biden ordered federal aid to assist with recovery efforts in 13 eastern Kentucky counties.

Federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in the counties of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.

Two more Eastern Kentucky counties have been added to the individual assistance list. Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list. Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties are also included.

You can go to a mobile center for FEMA assistance:

Center locations:

Breathitt County, 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339

Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Knott County, Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858

Perry County, Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

Hours for all the centers are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Many organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected by the flooding.

Beshear says the number one need right now is water, and you can go to the state’s flood resource website to see where to send those donations. Gov. Beshear says some school districts in these areas may have to delay the start of school because of damage to buildings and facilities.

