Toyota announces $750,000 in donations for Ky. flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota announced Tuesday $750,000 in donations to assist with immediate needs and long-term recovery efforts following catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Flood Relief Fund will receive $500,000 to help support families, and $250,000 will go to SBP.

“When disasters like this occur, it’s important that we do everything possible to help ensure Kentuckians have the support and resources needed to recover and rebuild,” said Tellis Bethel, group vice president, chief social innovation officer, Toyota Motor North America. “Our hearts go out to all of those impacted.”

Toyota is also providing double-matching contributions for all donations made by U.S.-based employees to support The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, SBP and The American Red Cross.

Toyota will match all contributions made by its dealer partners as a part of the effort.

