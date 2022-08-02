Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list.

Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list.

Very good news this morning — @POTUS has approved Individual Assistance for Floyd and Pike counties. This support is critical for our Eastern Kentucky families as we work together to recover and rebuild. The devastation is enormous and every level of support will help. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 2, 2022

No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.

Original Story: If you are a flood survivor and live in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties, you can go to a mobile center for FEMA assistance.

Center locations:

Breathitt County, 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339

Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Knott County, Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858

Perry County, Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

Hours for all the centers are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses,” a news release stated.

You can also apply for FEMA assistance online or by calling 800-621-3362.

