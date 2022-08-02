Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance

(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list.

Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list.

No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.

Original Story: If you are a flood survivor and live in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher or Perry counties, you can go to a mobile center for FEMA assistance.

Center locations:

  • Breathitt County, 421 Jett Drive, Jackson, KY 41339
  • Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962
  • Knott County, Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831
  • Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY 41858
  • Perry County, Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

Hours for all the centers are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses,” a news release stated.

You can also apply for FEMA assistance online or by calling 800-621-3362.

