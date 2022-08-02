UK men’s basketball to hold Blue-White scrimmage in eastern Ky. this year
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team made a big announcement on Tuesday.
At their Kentucky flood relief telethon and open practice, Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler said this year’s Blue-White game will be played in eastern Kentucky.
Specific details were not announced, but Wheeler said it “might be” in Pikeville.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.