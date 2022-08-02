UK men’s basketball to hold Blue-White scrimmage in eastern Ky. this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team made a big announcement on Tuesday.

At their Kentucky flood relief telethon and open practice, Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler said this year’s Blue-White game will be played in eastern Kentucky.

Specific details were not announced, but Wheeler said it “might be” in Pikeville.

Sahvir Wheeler just said this year’s Blue-White game will be played in eastern Kentucky. That’s awesome. #BBN pic.twitter.com/LID3Kh2wEr — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) August 2, 2022

