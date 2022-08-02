UK men’s basketball to play Gonzaga in home-and-home series

Mark Few hopped on a zoom with Coach John Calipari to make the announcement.
Mark Few hopped on a zoom with Coach John Calipari to make the announcement.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s men’s basketball has added another major opponent to its nonconference schedule.

At the telethon and open practice held for eastern Kentucky flood victims, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few hopped on a zoom with Coach John Calipari to make the announcement.

The Cats will travel to Spokane on Nov. 20 for the game, and the Zags will come to Lexington in the 2023-2024 season.

Kentucky also announced at the open practice that their Blue-White game will be played in eastern Kentucky this year.

